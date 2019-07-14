Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DRNA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Both Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) and Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 125.38 N/A -1.62 0.00 Seres Therapeutics Inc. 5 6.39 N/A -2.34 0.00

Table 1 highlights Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -73.2% -47.3% Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 235.9% -81.2%

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 2.34 and it happens to be 134.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 1.9 which is 90.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 4.3 and 4.3. Competitively, Seres Therapeutics Inc. has 1.6 and 1.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Seres Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 66.20% at a $23.6 consensus price target. Competitively Seres Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $14, with potential upside of 384.43%. The information presented earlier suggests that Seres Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Seres Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 92.2% and 82.2%. Insiders held roughly 8.38% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Seres Therapeutics Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.65% -21% 4.68% -22.55% -21.05% 6.64% Seres Therapeutics Inc. -11.13% -37.98% -29.38% -49.64% -48.85% -6.42%

For the past year Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 6.64% stronger performance while Seres Therapeutics Inc. has -6.42% weaker performance.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of treatments for rare, chronic liver, cardiovascular, and viral infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s preclinical stage development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1; DCR-PCSK9, which targets the PCSK9 gene in the treatment of statin-refractory patients with hypercholesterolemia; and DCR-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection, as well as other product candidates for use in the treatment of cardiovascular and chronic liver diseases. It has a research collaboration and license agreements with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; City of Hope, an academic research and medical center; and Plant Bioscience Limited. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. Its lead product candidate is SER-109, a bacterial spore ecology, which has completed Phase II clinical study to treat multiply recurrent Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The company also develops SER-287 that is in Phase Ib clinical study in patients with mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; and SER-262, a synthetic microbiome therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase Ib study in patients with primary CDI. Its product candidates in pre-clinical development comprise SER-301, a synthetic Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic candidate for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and SER-155, an Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic for the prevention of transplant-related mortality. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Nestle Health Science and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The company was formerly known as Seres Health, Inc. and changed its name to Seres Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.