Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DRNA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Both Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 75.50 N/A -1.70 0.00 Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 0.00 N/A -2.61 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -66.1% -37.2% Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -33.9% -32.5%

Liquidity

5 and 5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 18.3 and 18.3 respectively. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 80.02% upside potential and an average price target of $23.6.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 90% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 91.3% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 8.38% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.7% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -12.68% 8.52% 35.62% 9.57% 27.5% Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.09% -11.98% -23.09% -27.3% -35.49% -28.39%

For the past year Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of treatments for rare, chronic liver, cardiovascular, and viral infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s preclinical stage development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1; DCR-PCSK9, which targets the PCSK9 gene in the treatment of statin-refractory patients with hypercholesterolemia; and DCR-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection, as well as other product candidates for use in the treatment of cardiovascular and chronic liver diseases. It has a research collaboration and license agreements with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; City of Hope, an academic research and medical center; and Plant Bioscience Limited. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist that is in Phase III clinical trials for treating POMC deficiency obesity and leptin receptor deficiency obesity; and Phase II clinical trials for treating Bardet-Biedl syndrome, AlstrÃ¶m syndrome, POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity, and POMC epigenetic disorders. The company was formerly known as Rhythm Metabolic, Inc. and changed its name to Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in October 2015. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a subsidiary of Motus Therapeutics, Inc.