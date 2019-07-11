Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DRNA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO)

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) and Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 126.32 N/A -1.62 0.00 Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 7 11.56 N/A -2.49 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -73.2% -47.3% Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -41.9% -39.2%

Liquidity

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.3 while its Quick Ratio is 4.3. On the competitive side is, Menlo Therapeutics Inc. which has a 11.8 Current Ratio and a 11.8 Quick Ratio. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Menlo Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $23.6, and a 62.76% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Menlo Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 92.2% and 74.4% respectively. Insiders held roughly 8.38% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 19.1% of Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.65% -21% 4.68% -22.55% -21.05% 6.64% Menlo Therapeutics Inc. -0.43% -6.35% 8.96% -5.71% -27.28% 68.2%

For the past year Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Menlo Therapeutics Inc.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of treatments for rare, chronic liver, cardiovascular, and viral infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s preclinical stage development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1; DCR-PCSK9, which targets the PCSK9 gene in the treatment of statin-refractory patients with hypercholesterolemia; and DCR-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection, as well as other product candidates for use in the treatment of cardiovascular and chronic liver diseases. It has a research collaboration and license agreements with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; City of Hope, an academic research and medical center; and Plant Bioscience Limited. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis. It is also developing products that are in Phase II clinical trials to treat pruritus associated with psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and refractory chronic cough. The company was formerly known as Tigercat Pharma, Inc. and changed its name to Menlo Therapeutics Inc. in May 2016. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.