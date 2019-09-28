Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DRNA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY)

As Biotechnology businesses, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) and Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14 0.00 44.69M -1.70 0.00 Incyte Corporation 80 0.65 181.62M 1.17 72.58

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Incyte Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Incyte Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 314,496,833.22% -66.1% -37.2% Incyte Corporation 227,166,979.36% 13.4% 9.8%

Risk and Volatility

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 114.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.14 beta. From a competition point of view, Incyte Corporation has a 1.09 beta which is 9.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5 while its Current Ratio is 5. Meanwhile, Incyte Corporation has a Current Ratio of 5.2 while its Quick Ratio is 5.2. Incyte Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Incyte Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Incyte Corporation 0 5 3 2.38

$22 is Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 44.93%. Meanwhile, Incyte Corporation’s consensus price target is $91.13, while its potential upside is 25.14%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Incyte Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 90% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 94.7% of Incyte Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 8.38% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Incyte Corporation has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -12.68% 8.52% 35.62% 9.57% 27.5% Incyte Corporation 7.29% -0.59% 7.62% 6.18% 23.83% 33.54%

For the past year Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Incyte Corporation

Summary

On 9 of the 13 factors Incyte Corporation beats Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of treatments for rare, chronic liver, cardiovascular, and viral infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s preclinical stage development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1; DCR-PCSK9, which targets the PCSK9 gene in the treatment of statin-refractory patients with hypercholesterolemia; and DCR-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection, as well as other product candidates for use in the treatment of cardiovascular and chronic liver diseases. It has a research collaboration and license agreements with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; City of Hope, an academic research and medical center; and Plant Bioscience Limited. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Incyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers JAKAFI for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers. The companyÂ’s clinical stage products include ruxolitinib cream that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata and atopic dermatitis; and baricitinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. In addition, it is developing itacitinib that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with osimertinib for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); INCB52793, INCB54329 (BRD), INCB57643 (BRD), and INCB53914 (PIM), which are in Phase I/II trials for the treatment of advanced malignancies; INCB54828 (FGFR1/2/3) that is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of bladder cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, and 8p11 MPNs; INCB59872 (LSD1), which is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and small cell lung cancer; and capmatinib that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCLC and liver cancer. Further, the companyÂ’s clinical stage products include epacadostat, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors, and in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of NSCLC and bladder cancer, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of advanced melanoma; and INCB01158, INCSHR1210, INCAGN1876 (GITR), and INCAGN1949 (OX40), which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. It markets its JAKAFI product through a network of specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers. The company has collaboration agreements with Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Eli Lilly and Company; Agenus Inc.; Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd.; Merus N.V.; Calithera Biosciences, Inc; Pfizer Inc; and Abramson Cancer Center. Incyte Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.