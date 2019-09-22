Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DRNA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) and Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14 83.59 N/A -1.70 0.00 Histogenics Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.11 1.68

Table 1 demonstrates Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Histogenics Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Histogenics Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -66.1% -37.2% Histogenics Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.14 beta indicates that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 114.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Histogenics Corporation is 229.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 3.29 beta.

Liquidity

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5 while its Quick Ratio is 5. On the competitive side is, Histogenics Corporation which has a 3.5 Current Ratio and a 3.5 Quick Ratio. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Histogenics Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Histogenics Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Histogenics Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $22, and a 51.52% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 90% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 13% of Histogenics Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 8.38% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 6% of Histogenics Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -12.68% 8.52% 35.62% 9.57% 27.5% Histogenics Corporation -8.54% -8.86% -4% 30.43% -92.07% 103.62%

For the past year Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Histogenics Corporation

Summary

Histogenics Corporation beats on 5 of the 9 factors Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of treatments for rare, chronic liver, cardiovascular, and viral infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s preclinical stage development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1; DCR-PCSK9, which targets the PCSK9 gene in the treatment of statin-refractory patients with hypercholesterolemia; and DCR-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection, as well as other product candidates for use in the treatment of cardiovascular and chronic liver diseases. It has a research collaboration and license agreements with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; City of Hope, an academic research and medical center; and Plant Bioscience Limited. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Histogenics Corporation, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. It has an exclusive channel collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development and commercialization of allogeneic genetically modified chondrocyte cell therapeutics for the treatment or repair of damaged articular hyaline cartilage in humans. Histogenics Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.