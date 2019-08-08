Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DRNA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA)

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) and Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 125.70 N/A -1.70 0.00 Genocea Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -2.34 0.00

Demonstrates Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -66.1% -37.2% Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -212.2% -66.6%

Volatility and Risk

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.14 beta, while its volatility is 114.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Genocea Biosciences Inc. on the other hand, has 2.34 beta which makes it 134.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5. The Current Ratio of rival Genocea Biosciences Inc. is 6 and its Quick Ratio is has 6. Genocea Biosciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $23.6, and a 71.51% upside potential. Competitively Genocea Biosciences Inc. has a consensus target price of $3.88, with potential upside of 20.12%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Genocea Biosciences Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 90% and 50.3%. Insiders owned roughly 8.38% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Genocea Biosciences Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -12.68% 8.52% 35.62% 9.57% 27.5% Genocea Biosciences Inc. -11.58% -17.44% -39.13% -22.22% -33.17% 46.44%

For the past year Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Genocea Biosciences Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of treatments for rare, chronic liver, cardiovascular, and viral infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s preclinical stage development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1; DCR-PCSK9, which targets the PCSK9 gene in the treatment of statin-refractory patients with hypercholesterolemia; and DCR-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection, as well as other product candidates for use in the treatment of cardiovascular and chronic liver diseases. It has a research collaboration and license agreements with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; City of Hope, an academic research and medical center; and Plant Bioscience Limited. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The company uses AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), its proprietary discovery platform to build a pipeline of immunotherapies and its first neoantigen cancer vaccine. Its lead product candidate is GEN-003, a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections. The company is also developing GEN-009, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology-neoantigen; and GEN-007 that is in research stage for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.