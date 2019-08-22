Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DRNA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA)

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 78.06 N/A -1.70 0.00 Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 8 6.99 N/A -7.78 0.00

In table 1 we can see Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -66.1% -37.2% Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -313.7% -215.9%

Volatility & Risk

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 114.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.14 beta. In other hand, Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. has beta of 2.82 which is 182.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5 and 5 respectively. Its competitor Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $23.6, and a 74.04% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 90% and 8.7%. 8.38% are Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. has 10.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -12.68% 8.52% 35.62% 9.57% 27.5% Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 29.94% -22.5% -15.56% -44.9% -41.67% 48.22%

For the past year Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Summary

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of treatments for rare, chronic liver, cardiovascular, and viral infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s preclinical stage development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1; DCR-PCSK9, which targets the PCSK9 gene in the treatment of statin-refractory patients with hypercholesterolemia; and DCR-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection, as well as other product candidates for use in the treatment of cardiovascular and chronic liver diseases. It has a research collaboration and license agreements with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; City of Hope, an academic research and medical center; and Plant Bioscience Limited. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.