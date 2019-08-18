Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DRNA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Both Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 82.72 N/A -1.70 0.00 Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 50 2.56 N/A 0.73 60.80

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -66.1% -37.2% Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0.00% 4.3% 2.5%

Risk & Volatility

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 114.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.14 beta. Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s 1.58 beta is the reason why it is 58.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5 and 5 respectively. Its competitor Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 64.23% and an $23.6 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. is $69.5, which is potential 59.22% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 90% and 88.9%. 8.38% are Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.2% of Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -12.68% 8.52% 35.62% 9.57% 27.5% Emergent BioSolutions Inc. -0.2% -4.48% -15.65% -27.09% -16.7% -25.54%

For the past year Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Emergent BioSolutions Inc. had bearish trend.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of treatments for rare, chronic liver, cardiovascular, and viral infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s preclinical stage development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1; DCR-PCSK9, which targets the PCSK9 gene in the treatment of statin-refractory patients with hypercholesterolemia; and DCR-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection, as well as other product candidates for use in the treatment of cardiovascular and chronic liver diseases. It has a research collaboration and license agreements with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; City of Hope, an academic research and medical center; and Plant Bioscience Limited. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; Anthrasil, a polyclonal antibody for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BAT (Botulism Antitoxin Heptavalent) for the treatment of botulinum disease; vaccinia immune globulin intravenous that addresses adverse events from smallpox vaccination; reactive skin decontamination lotion kit for the removal or neutralization of chemical warfare agents; and Trobigard, an auto-injector device designed for intramuscular self-injection of atropine sulfate and obidoxime chloride. Its investigational stage product candidates include NuThrax, a next generation anthrax vaccine; UV-4B for dengue and influenza infections; GC-072 for Burkholderia pseudomallei; FLU-IG (NP025), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat seasonal influenza; ZIKA-IG (NP024), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed as a prophylaxis for Zika infections; and FILOV (NP026), an equine polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat Ebola infections. In addition, the company provides contract manufacturing services to third-party customers. Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.