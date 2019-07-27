Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DRNA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) and Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 128.03 N/A -1.62 0.00 Editas Medicine Inc. 23 42.84 N/A -2.34 0.00

Table 1 highlights Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Editas Medicine Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -73.2% -47.3% Editas Medicine Inc. 0.00% -47.6% -27.4%

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 4.3 and 4.3. Competitively, Editas Medicine Inc. has 8.5 and 8.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Editas Medicine Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Editas Medicine Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Editas Medicine Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $23.6, and a 62.76% upside potential.

The shares of both Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Editas Medicine Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 92.2% and 82.4% respectively. 8.38% are Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.5% of Editas Medicine Inc. shares.

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.65% -21% 4.68% -22.55% -21.05% 6.64% Editas Medicine Inc. -9.91% -14.69% 13.48% -21.8% -37.11% -0.48%

For the past year Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 6.64% stronger performance while Editas Medicine Inc. has -0.48% weaker performance.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of treatments for rare, chronic liver, cardiovascular, and viral infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s preclinical stage development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1; DCR-PCSK9, which targets the PCSK9 gene in the treatment of statin-refractory patients with hypercholesterolemia; and DCR-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection, as well as other product candidates for use in the treatment of cardiovascular and chronic liver diseases. It has a research collaboration and license agreements with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; City of Hope, an academic research and medical center; and Plant Bioscience Limited. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Editas Medicine, Inc. operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. It is developing a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. for the research and development of engineered T cells with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptors; and collaboration, option, and license agreement with Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Gengine, Inc. and changed its name to Editas Medicine Inc. in November 2013. Editas Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.