Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DRNA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14 0.00 44.69M -1.70 0.00 Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 36 -0.36 20.16M -3.40 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 314,054,813.77% -66.1% -37.2% Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 56,360,078.28% -43.4% -38.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5. The Current Ratio of rival Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.6. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 57.14% and an $22 average price target. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $55.67 average price target and a 68.49% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 90% and 60.9% respectively. Insiders held roughly 8.38% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.2% are Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -12.68% 8.52% 35.62% 9.57% 27.5% Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.87% -7.92% -3.62% -16.13% -34.17% 5.29%

For the past year Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of treatments for rare, chronic liver, cardiovascular, and viral infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s preclinical stage development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1; DCR-PCSK9, which targets the PCSK9 gene in the treatment of statin-refractory patients with hypercholesterolemia; and DCR-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection, as well as other product candidates for use in the treatment of cardiovascular and chronic liver diseases. It has a research collaboration and license agreements with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; City of Hope, an academic research and medical center; and Plant Bioscience Limited. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company develops DCC-2618, a pan-KIT and pan-PDGFRa inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors. It is also developing immunokinase inhibitors comprising DCC-3014 for treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; and Rebastinib to treat breast cancer, as well as to investigate in combination with chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.