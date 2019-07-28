Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DRNA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Both Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 128.03 N/A -1.62 0.00 Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 12 5.02 N/A 0.60 18.36

Demonstrates Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -73.2% -47.3% Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0.00% 61% 53.8%

Volatility & Risk

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 2.34 and it happens to be 134.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated is 40.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.4 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 4.3 and 4.3. Competitively, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has 6.7 and 6.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0 2 0 2.00

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 62.76% upside potential and a consensus target price of $23.6. Competitively Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a consensus target price of $13, with potential upside of 15.04%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 92.2% and 79.9%. 8.38% are Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has 3.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.65% -21% 4.68% -22.55% -21.05% 6.64% Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated -8.83% -7.13% -5.03% -15.91% -36.25% -18.11%

For the past year Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 6.64% stronger performance while Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has -18.11% weaker performance.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of treatments for rare, chronic liver, cardiovascular, and viral infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s preclinical stage development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1; DCR-PCSK9, which targets the PCSK9 gene in the treatment of statin-refractory patients with hypercholesterolemia; and DCR-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection, as well as other product candidates for use in the treatment of cardiovascular and chronic liver diseases. It has a research collaboration and license agreements with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; City of Hope, an academic research and medical center; and Plant Bioscience Limited. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. The company is also developing Korlym in combination with eribulin, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; Korlym in combination with drug Abraxane that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with triple-negative breast cancer; and Korlym combined with the androgen deprivation agent enzalutamide, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. In addition, it develops CORT125134 for the treatment of patients with CushingÂ’s syndrome and solid-tumor cancers; and CLIA-validated assay to measure expression of the gene FKBP5, which is stimulated by cortisol activity at glucocorticoid receptor. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.