Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DRNA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI)

This is a contrast between Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 116.47 N/A -1.70 0.00 Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 2 14.47 N/A -0.29 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -66.1% -37.2% Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0.00% 282.5% -61.9%

Risk & Volatility

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 2.14 and it happens to be 114.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s 36.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.64 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5 and 5. Competitively, Cleveland BioLabs Inc. has 3.7 and 3.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 85.10% at a $23.6 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 90% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 5.2% of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 8.38% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 58.14% are Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -12.68% 8.52% 35.62% 9.57% 27.5% Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 6.38% -1.87% 9.03% 11.35% -36.08% 55.45%

For the past year Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of treatments for rare, chronic liver, cardiovascular, and viral infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s preclinical stage development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1; DCR-PCSK9, which targets the PCSK9 gene in the treatment of statin-refractory patients with hypercholesterolemia; and DCR-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection, as well as other product candidates for use in the treatment of cardiovascular and chronic liver diseases. It has a research collaboration and license agreements with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; City of Hope, an academic research and medical center; and Plant Bioscience Limited. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and the Russian Federation. The companyÂ’s advanced product candidate is entolimod, a Toll-like receptor 5 (TLR5) agonist that is used to prevent death from acute radiation syndrome, and as an oncology drug. It is also developing CBLB612, a pharmacologically optimized synthetic molecule that structurally mimics naturally occurring lipopeptides of Mycoplasma, and activates NF-kB pro-survival and immunoregulatory signaling pathways; and Mobilan, a recombinant non-replicating adenovirus that directs expression of TLR5 and its agonistic ligand. In addition, the company develops CBL0137, a small molecule with a multi-targeted mechanism of action used for the treatment of various types of cancer. Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. has strategic partnerships with The Cleveland Clinic and Roswell Park Cancer Institute. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.