Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DRNA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 81.24 N/A -1.70 0.00 Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -66.1% -37.2% Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -52.4% -46.2%

Volatility & Risk

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 2.14 and it happens to be 114.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 53.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.47 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5 and 5 respectively. Its competitor Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and its Quick Ratio is 1. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 67.14% at a $23.6 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 90% and 1.6%. Insiders held roughly 8.38% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 42.8% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -12.68% 8.52% 35.62% 9.57% 27.5% Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.62% 35% 35% 36.36% -49.06% 29.81%

For the past year Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of treatments for rare, chronic liver, cardiovascular, and viral infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s preclinical stage development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1; DCR-PCSK9, which targets the PCSK9 gene in the treatment of statin-refractory patients with hypercholesterolemia; and DCR-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection, as well as other product candidates for use in the treatment of cardiovascular and chronic liver diseases. It has a research collaboration and license agreements with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; City of Hope, an academic research and medical center; and Plant Bioscience Limited. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutic products. The company develops Mino-Lok product, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine Cream for the treatment of mild to moderate hemorrhoids. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Alpex Pharma S.A. to develop and commercialize orally disintegrating tablet formulations of pharmaceutical products in United States, Canada, and Mexico. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.