Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DRNA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) and Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14 82.92 N/A -1.70 0.00 Chimerix Inc. 3 14.52 N/A -1.37 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Chimerix Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -66.1% -37.2% Chimerix Inc. 0.00% -37.3% -35.1%

Risk and Volatility

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 114.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.14 beta. Competitively, Chimerix Inc.’s 22.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.22 beta.

Liquidity

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5 and a Quick Ratio of 5. Competitively, Chimerix Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.6 and has 13.6 Quick Ratio. Chimerix Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Chimerix Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Chimerix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $23.6, with potential upside of 61.75%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 90% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 76.5% of Chimerix Inc. shares. 8.38% are Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.6% of Chimerix Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -12.68% 8.52% 35.62% 9.57% 27.5% Chimerix Inc. 0.84% -13.25% 32.84% 50.63% -17.62% 40.08%

For the past year Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Chimerix Inc.

Summary

Chimerix Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of treatments for rare, chronic liver, cardiovascular, and viral infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s preclinical stage development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1; DCR-PCSK9, which targets the PCSK9 gene in the treatment of statin-refractory patients with hypercholesterolemia; and DCR-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection, as well as other product candidates for use in the treatment of cardiovascular and chronic liver diseases. It has a research collaboration and license agreements with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; City of Hope, an academic research and medical center; and Plant Bioscience Limited. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of serious viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of serious adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients. It is also developing CMX521, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical stage for the treatment and prevention of norovirus; and CMX157, a nucleoside analog, which is in Phase II clinical stage to treat HIV and hepatitis B virus infection. It has a license agreement with ContraVir Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of brincidofovir and CMX157 for certain antiviral indications; and BARDA for the development of brincidofovir for the treatment of smallpox. Chimerix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.