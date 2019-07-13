Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DRNA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Both Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 125.38 N/A -1.62 0.00 Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 4 5.25 N/A -4.54 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Celldex Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -73.2% -47.3% Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -30.9%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.34 beta means Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 134.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s 308.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 4.08 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.3 while its Current Ratio is 4.3. Meanwhile, Celldex Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.4 while its Quick Ratio is 7.4. Celldex Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $23.6, and a 66.20% upside potential. Meanwhile, Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $19, while its potential upside is 622.43%. Based on the data shown earlier, Celldex Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 92.2% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 25.7% of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 8.38% are Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.1% are Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.65% -21% 4.68% -22.55% -21.05% 6.64% Celldex Therapeutics Inc. -10.54% -19.85% -40.14% -39.23% -69.35% 11.5%

For the past year Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Celldex Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Celldex Therapeutics Inc. beats Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of treatments for rare, chronic liver, cardiovascular, and viral infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s preclinical stage development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1; DCR-PCSK9, which targets the PCSK9 gene in the treatment of statin-refractory patients with hypercholesterolemia; and DCR-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection, as well as other product candidates for use in the treatment of cardiovascular and chronic liver diseases. It has a research collaboration and license agreements with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; City of Hope, an academic research and medical center; and Plant Bioscience Limited. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of several immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. Its drug candidates include glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody-drug that is in Phase IIb study for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer and a Phase II study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and Varlilumab, an immune modulating antibody that is in a Phase 1 study designed to enhance a patient's immune response against cancer. It also develops earlier stage drug candidates in clinical development, including CDX-1401, an immunotherapeutic for cancer indications; CDX-301, an immune cell mobilizing agent and dendritic cell growth factor; and CDX-014, an antibody-drug conjugate targeting renal and ovarian cancers. In addition, the company focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based drugs targeting receptor tyrosine kinases, such as CDX-0158, a humanized monoclonal antibody currently in a Phase 1 dose escalation study in refractory gastrointestinal stromal tumors and other KIT positive tumors; and CDX-3379, a human monoclonal antibody, which has completed a Phase 1b study in patients with solid tumors. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has research collaboration and license agreements with Medarex, Inc.; Rockefeller University; University of Southampton; Amgen Inc.; Amgen Fremont; and Seattle Genetics, Inc. The company is headquartered in Hampton, New Jersey.