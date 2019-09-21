Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DRNA)’s Financial Results Comparing With bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) and bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14 83.59 N/A -1.70 0.00 bluebird bio Inc. 130 103.09 N/A -11.36 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and bluebird bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -66.1% -37.2% bluebird bio Inc. 0.00% -34% -28.5%

Risk and Volatility

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 114.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.14. Competitively, bluebird bio Inc.’s 124.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.24 beta.

Liquidity

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5 and a Quick Ratio of 5. Competitively, bluebird bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.3 and has 9.3 Quick Ratio. bluebird bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and bluebird bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 bluebird bio Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

The consensus price target of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $22, with potential upside of 51.52%. bluebird bio Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $149.67 consensus price target and a 40.13% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than bluebird bio Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and bluebird bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 90% and 0% respectively. About 8.38% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, bluebird bio Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -12.68% 8.52% 35.62% 9.57% 27.5% bluebird bio Inc. -8.7% 2.28% -6.01% 0.82% -15.47% 32.29%

For the past year Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than bluebird bio Inc.

Summary

bluebird bio Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of treatments for rare, chronic liver, cardiovascular, and viral infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s preclinical stage development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1; DCR-PCSK9, which targets the PCSK9 gene in the treatment of statin-refractory patients with hypercholesterolemia; and DCR-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection, as well as other product candidates for use in the treatment of cardiovascular and chronic liver diseases. It has a research collaboration and license agreements with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; City of Hope, an academic research and medical center; and Plant Bioscience Limited. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

bluebird bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in phase II/III clinical studies for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in four clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia, and severe sickle cell disease. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bb2121, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. bluebird bio, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering gene therapies in oncology; Kite Pharma, Inc. to develop and commercialize second generation T cell receptor (TCR) product candidates against an antigen related to certain cancers associated with the human papilloma virus; and Medigene AG for the research and development of TCR product candidates directed against approximately four antigens for the treatment of cancer indications. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.