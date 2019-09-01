Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DRNA)’s Financial Results Comparing With BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX)

As Biotechnology businesses, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) and BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 80.87 N/A -1.70 0.00 BioPharmX Corporation 1 83.33 N/A -2.02 0.00

Table 1 highlights Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioPharmX Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioPharmX Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -66.1% -37.2% BioPharmX Corporation 0.00% -870.1% -334.1%

Risk and Volatility

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.14 beta, while its volatility is 114.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, BioPharmX Corporation is 93.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.07 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioPharmX Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 BioPharmX Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $23.6, with potential upside of 69.78%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioPharmX Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 90% and 16.1% respectively. Insiders owned 8.38% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, 1.64% are BioPharmX Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -12.68% 8.52% 35.62% 9.57% 27.5% BioPharmX Corporation -4.63% -27.88% -66.62% -83.71% -91.86% -84.41%

For the past year Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 27.5% stronger performance while BioPharmX Corporation has -84.41% weaker performance.

Summary

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors BioPharmX Corporation.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of treatments for rare, chronic liver, cardiovascular, and viral infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s preclinical stage development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1; DCR-PCSK9, which targets the PCSK9 gene in the treatment of statin-refractory patients with hypercholesterolemia; and DCR-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection, as well as other product candidates for use in the treatment of cardiovascular and chronic liver diseases. It has a research collaboration and license agreements with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; City of Hope, an academic research and medical center; and Plant Bioscience Limited. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

BioPharmX Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address dermatology and womenÂ’s health markets. The company offers VI2OLET, an OTC molecular iodine dietary supplement that addresses cyclic breast discomfort and for the alleviation of symptoms of fibrocystic breast condition (FBC). Its clinical-stage product candidates include BPX03, a molecular iodine tablet, which is in pre-Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of periodic breast pain associated with FBC and cyclic mastalgia; and BPX01, a topical antibiotic gel that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The company is also developing BPX02, an injectable product for aesthetic dermatology applications. It serves pharmaceutical companies; physicianÂ’s practices, including obstetricians and gynecologists, dermatologists, and general practitioners; and retail customers through retail sales channels and/or pharmacy outlets. The company has collaboration and licensing agreement with Iogen LLC to develop molecular iodine formulations; and collaboration and supply agreement with NuTech Medical, Inc. to develop products in the field of dermatology. BioPharmX Corporation is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.