Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DRNA)’s Financial Results Comparing With BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

As Biotechnology businesses, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 125.38 N/A -1.62 0.00 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 89 9.78 N/A -0.50 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -73.2% -47.3% BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -3.1% -2%

Volatility and Risk

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.34 beta indicates that its volatility is 134.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1.47 beta and it is 47.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.3 and a Quick Ratio of 4.3. Competitively, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.8 and has 2.8 Quick Ratio. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 3 8 2.73

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 66.20% upside potential and an average price target of $23.6. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $114.64 consensus price target and a 38.20% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 92.2% and 0%. Insiders held roughly 8.38% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.4% are BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.65% -21% 4.68% -22.55% -21.05% 6.64% BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 5.37% -5.11% -8.49% -8.9% -2.66% 2.36%

For the past year Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of treatments for rare, chronic liver, cardiovascular, and viral infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s preclinical stage development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1; DCR-PCSK9, which targets the PCSK9 gene in the treatment of statin-refractory patients with hypercholesterolemia; and DCR-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection, as well as other product candidates for use in the treatment of cardiovascular and chronic liver diseases. It has a research collaboration and license agreements with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; City of Hope, an academic research and medical center; and Plant Bioscience Limited. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for serious diseases and medical conditions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with mucopolysaccharidosis VI; and Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of MPS IV A, a lysosomal storage disorder. The company also conducts clinical trials on several investigational product candidates for the treatment of various diseases, including Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis, a form of Batten disease; pegvaliase, an enzyme substitution therapy for the treatment of PKU; vosoritide, a peptide therapeutic for the treatment of achondroplasia; BMN 270, an AAV VIII vector and Factor VIII gene therapy drug development candidate, for the treatment of hemophilia A; and BMN 250, a novel fusion of alpha-N-acetyglucosaminidase for the treatment of Sanfilippo B syndrome, or mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIB. The company serves specialty pharmacies and end-users, such as hospitals and foreign government agencies; and distributors and pharmaceutical wholesalers. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Genzyme Corporation. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.