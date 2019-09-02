Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DRNA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL)

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) and Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 80.87 N/A -1.70 0.00 Artelo Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.08 0.00

Table 1 highlights Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -66.1% -37.2% Artelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Artelo Biosciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Artelo Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 69.78% at a $23.6 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Artelo Biosciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 90% and 0%. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 8.38%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 63.3% of Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -12.68% 8.52% 35.62% 9.57% 27.5% Artelo Biosciences Inc. -2.37% -17.75% 222.55% 229% 0% 186.09%

For the past year Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Artelo Biosciences Inc.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of treatments for rare, chronic liver, cardiovascular, and viral infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s preclinical stage development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1; DCR-PCSK9, which targets the PCSK9 gene in the treatment of statin-refractory patients with hypercholesterolemia; and DCR-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection, as well as other product candidates for use in the treatment of cardiovascular and chronic liver diseases. It has a research collaboration and license agreements with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; City of Hope, an academic research and medical center; and Plant Bioscience Limited. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.