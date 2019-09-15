Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DRNA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) and Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14 84.10 N/A -1.70 0.00 Ardelyx Inc. 3 1212.63 N/A -1.68 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ardelyx Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ardelyx Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -66.1% -37.2% Ardelyx Inc. 0.00% -78.4% -51.2%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.14 beta means Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 114.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Ardelyx Inc.’s 86.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.86 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5. The Current Ratio of rival Ardelyx Inc. is 7.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.4. Ardelyx Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ardelyx Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Ardelyx Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $22, with potential upside of 50.58%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ardelyx Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 90% and 82.8% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 8.38% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Ardelyx Inc. has 1.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -12.68% 8.52% 35.62% 9.57% 27.5% Ardelyx Inc. 1.69% -12.36% -26.97% 14.76% -38.99% 34.64%

For the past year Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Ardelyx Inc.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of treatments for rare, chronic liver, cardiovascular, and viral infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s preclinical stage development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1; DCR-PCSK9, which targets the PCSK9 gene in the treatment of statin-refractory patients with hypercholesterolemia; and DCR-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection, as well as other product candidates for use in the treatment of cardiovascular and chronic liver diseases. It has a research collaboration and license agreements with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; City of Hope, an academic research and medical center; and Plant Bioscience Limited. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Ardelyx, Inc. develops and sells therapeutics for the treatment of cardio renal and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tenapanor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis. The company is also developing RDX7675, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of people with hyperkalemia; and RDX8940 in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with NASH and other gastrointestinal indications. Its drug candidates in the stages of research and development include RDX013 for the treatment of patients with hyperkalemia; RDX011 for the discovery and development of second-generation NHE3 inhibitors; and RDX023 for the discovery and development of gut-biased FXR agonists for the treatment of GI and inflammatory diseases. The company was formerly known as Nteryx, Inc. and changed its name to Ardelyx, Inc. in June 2008. Ardelyx, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.