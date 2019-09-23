Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DRNA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA)

We will be contrasting the differences between Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) and Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14 84.28 N/A -1.70 0.00 Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 24 7.63 N/A -1.88 0.00

Demonstrates Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Akcea Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Akcea Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -66.1% -37.2% Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.6% -42.3%

Liquidity

5 and 5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Akcea Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.6 and 6.6 respectively. Akcea Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Akcea Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $22, with potential upside of 50.27%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 90% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 25.5% of Akcea Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 8.38% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Akcea Therapeutics Inc. has 75.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -12.68% 8.52% 35.62% 9.57% 27.5% Akcea Therapeutics Inc. -2.17% -8.27% -13.69% -22.89% -31.11% -28.23%

For the past year Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 27.5% stronger performance while Akcea Therapeutics Inc. has -28.23% weaker performance.

Summary

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Akcea Therapeutics Inc.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of treatments for rare, chronic liver, cardiovascular, and viral infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s preclinical stage development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1; DCR-PCSK9, which targets the PCSK9 gene in the treatment of statin-refractory patients with hypercholesterolemia; and DCR-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection, as well as other product candidates for use in the treatment of cardiovascular and chronic liver diseases. It has a research collaboration and license agreements with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; City of Hope, an academic research and medical center; and Plant Bioscience Limited. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Akcea Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with cardiometabolic diseases caused by lipid disorders in the United States and internationally. It develops Volanesorsen, which has completed Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy. The company also develops AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, which has completed Phase 2b clinical study for treating patients suffering with hyperlipoproteinemia; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx that has completed Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of multiple lipid disorders; and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, which is in Phase 1/2 study for the treatment of cardiovascular disease driven by high triglycerides. It has strategic collaboration with Novartis Pharma AG. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Akcea Therapeutics Inc. is a subsidiary of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.