Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DRNA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Both Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14 0.00 44.69M -1.70 0.00 Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 9 395.46 N/A -1.12 0.00

Table 1 highlights Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 314,496,833.22% -66.1% -37.2% Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0.00% -33.4% -30.8%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 2.14 shows that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 114.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. is 143.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.43 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5 and 5 respectively. Its competitor Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18.2 and its Quick Ratio is 18.2. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The consensus price target of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $22, with potential upside of 54.28%. On the other hand, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s potential upside is 44.40% and its consensus price target is $8. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 90% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 76% of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 8.38% are Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 11.22% of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -12.68% 8.52% 35.62% 9.57% 27.5% Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. -8.28% 15.9% 106.94% 342.57% 185.32% 325.71%

For the past year Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.

Summary

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. beats Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 11 factors.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of treatments for rare, chronic liver, cardiovascular, and viral infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s preclinical stage development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1; DCR-PCSK9, which targets the PCSK9 gene in the treatment of statin-refractory patients with hypercholesterolemia; and DCR-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection, as well as other product candidates for use in the treatment of cardiovascular and chronic liver diseases. It has a research collaboration and license agreements with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; City of Hope, an academic research and medical center; and Plant Bioscience Limited. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., a gene therapy company, discovers and develops novel medicines for patients suffering from rare diseases or diseases of eye. The company has a pipeline that includes product candidates to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (wAMD), alpha 1 antitrypsin deficiency (A1AT), and hereditary angioedema. Its lead gene therapy programs include ADVM-022 and ADVM-032, which are in the preclinical development of new anti-VEGF gene therapy candidates for wAMD diseases; and ADVM-043, which is in patient enrollment in a phase 1/2 trial for the treatment of A1AT. The company is also developing ADVM-053 to treat hereditary angioedema; and other product candidates, such as ocular therapeutics, including AVA-311 for the treatment of juvenile X-linked retinoschisis. It has collaboration agreements with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize gene therapy products for ophthalmic diseases; and Editas Medicine, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Avalanche Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. in May 2016. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.