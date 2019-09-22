Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DRNA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV)

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14 83.59 N/A -1.70 0.00 Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.96 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -66.1% -37.2% Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -110% -89%

Risk and Volatility

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.14 beta, while its volatility is 114.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s 106.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.06 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5 and 5. Competitively, Achieve Life Sciences Inc. has 2.6 and 2.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 51.52% at a $22 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 90% and 32.2% respectively. 8.38% are Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 2.7% are Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -12.68% 8.52% 35.62% 9.57% 27.5% Achieve Life Sciences Inc. -3.17% -13.68% -58.97% 25.34% -44.72% 51.24%

For the past year Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of treatments for rare, chronic liver, cardiovascular, and viral infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s preclinical stage development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1; DCR-PCSK9, which targets the PCSK9 gene in the treatment of statin-refractory patients with hypercholesterolemia; and DCR-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection, as well as other product candidates for use in the treatment of cardiovascular and chronic liver diseases. It has a research collaboration and license agreements with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; City of Hope, an academic research and medical center; and Plant Bioscience Limited. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies that address treatment resistance in cancer patients. It is developing Apatorsen to block the production of heat shock protein 27, a cell-survival protein expressed in various types of cancers, including bladder, prostate, breast, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.