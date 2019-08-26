Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (DRNA) Reaches $13.42 After 3.00% Up Move; Borgwarner (BWA) Has 1.07 Sentiment

The stock of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 5.09% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $13.42. About 148,576 shares traded. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) has risen 9.57% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.57% the S&P500. Some Historical DRNA News: 20/04/2018 – Alnylam Reaches Settlement Agreement With Dicerna Pharmaceuticals; 17/05/2018 – Dicerna Treatment Granted Orphan Drug Status by FDA; 20/04/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS – SETTLEMENT EXCLUDES ANY AMOUNTS RECEIVED BY DICERNA FROM ITS EXISTING COLLABORATION WITH BOEHRINGER-INGELHEIM; 20/04/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS – ALNYLAM WILL DISMISS ALL CLAIMS OF “TRADE SECRET MISAPPROPRIATION” & OTHER RELATED CLAIMS BROUGHT IN COURT AGAINST CO; 08/03/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.90; 17/05/2018 – Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc; 20/04/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ALNYLAM WILL DISMISS ALL CLAIMS OF “TRADE SECRET MISAPPROPRIATION” & OTHER RELATED CLAIMS BROUGHT IN COURT AGAINST CO; 30/05/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – EXPECTS TO HAVE CLINICAL PROOF-OF-CONCEPT DATA FROM PHYOX TRIAL IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 14/05/2018 – Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Believes It Has Sufficient Cash Through 2019, Assuming No New Fundin; 08/03/2018 Dicerna Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 90cThe move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $917.39 million company. It was reported on Aug, 26 by Barchart.com. We have $13.82 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:DRNA worth $27.52M more.

Borgwarner Inc (BWA) investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 191 active investment managers started new and increased equity positions, while 178 decreased and sold positions in Borgwarner Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 180.66 million shares, down from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Borgwarner Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 3 to 6 for an increase of 3. Sold All: 38 Reduced: 140 Increased: 135 New Position: 56.

Among 5 analysts covering Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has $26 highest and $22 lowest target. $23.60’s average target is 75.86% above currents $13.42 stock price. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had 10 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by FBR Capital. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 12. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 12 by H.C. Wainwright. H.C. Wainwright maintained it with “Buy” rating and $22 target in Monday, June 24 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $22 target in Tuesday, March 12 report. SunTrust maintained Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of treatments for rare, chronic liver, cardiovascular, and viral infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $917.39 million. The companyÂ’s preclinical stage development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1; DCR-PCSK9, which targets the PCSK9 gene in the treatment of statin-refractory patients with hypercholesterolemia; and DCR-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection, as well as other product candidates for use in the treatment of cardiovascular and chronic liver diseases. It currently has negative earnings. It has a research collaboration and license agreements with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; City of Hope, an academic research and medical center; and Plant Bioscience Limited.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.65, from 3.24 in 2018Q4.

Since May 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $20.00 million activity.

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. holds 7.75% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. for 5.91 million shares. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. owns 2.57 million shares or 7.57% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc has 3.87% invested in the company for 725,487 shares. The New York-based Metropolitan Life Insurance Co Ny has invested 3.29% in the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 9.94 million shares.

Analysts await BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.86 EPS, down 14.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $1 per share. BWA’s profit will be $177.61 million for 9.09 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by BorgWarner Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.00% negative EPS growth.

