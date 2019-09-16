Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DRNA) and Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) Comparison side by side

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) and Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14 84.28 N/A -1.70 0.00 Vericel Corporation 18 6.99 N/A -0.09 0.00

Table 1 highlights Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vericel Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) and Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -66.1% -37.2% Vericel Corporation 0.00% -3.4% -2.6%

Volatility and Risk

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 114.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.14. Vericel Corporation’s 2.72 beta is the reason why it is 172.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

5 and 5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Vericel Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.5 and 8.2 respectively. Vericel Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vericel Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Vericel Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus target price of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $22, with potential upside of 50.27%. Competitively the consensus target price of Vericel Corporation is $24, which is potential 48.79% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Vericel Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 90% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 89% of Vericel Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 8.38% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of Vericel Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -12.68% 8.52% 35.62% 9.57% 27.5% Vericel Corporation 1.59% 2.63% 15.04% 13.27% 91.2% 9.89%

For the past year Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Vericel Corporation.

Summary

Vericel Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of treatments for rare, chronic liver, cardiovascular, and viral infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s preclinical stage development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1; DCR-PCSK9, which targets the PCSK9 gene in the treatment of statin-refractory patients with hypercholesterolemia; and DCR-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection, as well as other product candidates for use in the treatment of cardiovascular and chronic liver diseases. It has a research collaboration and license agreements with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; City of Hope, an academic research and medical center; and Plant Bioscience Limited. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. It markets three autologous cell therapy products, including Carticel and MACI, which are used for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement that is used for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns comprising greater than or equal to 30 percent of total body surface area in the United States. The company also develops ixmyelocel-T, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial, a patient-specific multicellular therapy for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.