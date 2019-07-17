Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DRNA) and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Comparison side by side

Since Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 132.18 N/A -1.62 0.00 Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 163.61 N/A -2.92 0.00

Table 1 highlights Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -73.2% -47.3% Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -108.1% -73.2%

Liquidity

4.3 and 4.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.2 and 5.2 respectively. Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 57.65% and an $23.6 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 92.2% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 72.4% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 8.38%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.65% -21% 4.68% -22.55% -21.05% 6.64% Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.68% 22.84% 23.85% 38.93% -34.06% 69.21%

For the past year Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of treatments for rare, chronic liver, cardiovascular, and viral infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s preclinical stage development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1; DCR-PCSK9, which targets the PCSK9 gene in the treatment of statin-refractory patients with hypercholesterolemia; and DCR-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection, as well as other product candidates for use in the treatment of cardiovascular and chronic liver diseases. It has a research collaboration and license agreements with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; City of Hope, an academic research and medical center; and Plant Bioscience Limited. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for various cancer indications. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative, and breast cancer; and Phase 2b clinical trial. It also develops SNDX-6352, an immunoglobulin G subclass 4 isotype that binds to the ligand binding domain of CSF-1R, blocking the binding and consequent activation by natural ligands interleukin-34 and colony stimulating factor-1, and disrupting tumor-associated macrophages activity. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has clinical collaborations with MSD International GmbH, Genentech, and Merck KGaA and Pfizer; collaborative research and development agreement with National Cancer Institute; and license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.