Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DRNA) and Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Comparison side by side

Since Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) and Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 82.72 N/A -1.70 0.00 Oragenics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.05 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -66.1% -37.2% Oragenics Inc. 0.00% -119.1% -67.6%

Volatility & Risk

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 114.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.14 beta. Competitively, Oragenics Inc. is 52.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.52 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5 and 5. Competitively, Oragenics Inc. has 14.2 and 14.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Oragenics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Oragenics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 64.23% for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus price target of $23.6.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Oragenics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 90% and 23.9% respectively. Insiders held roughly 8.38% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.5% of Oragenics Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -12.68% 8.52% 35.62% 9.57% 27.5% Oragenics Inc. -2.21% -8.18% -12.58% -51.08% -24.98% -47.59%

For the past year Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 27.5% stronger performance while Oragenics Inc. has -47.59% weaker performance.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of treatments for rare, chronic liver, cardiovascular, and viral infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s preclinical stage development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1; DCR-PCSK9, which targets the PCSK9 gene in the treatment of statin-refractory patients with hypercholesterolemia; and DCR-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection, as well as other product candidates for use in the treatment of cardiovascular and chronic liver diseases. It has a research collaboration and license agreements with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; City of Hope, an academic research and medical center; and Plant Bioscience Limited. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Oragenics, Inc. focuses on developing antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in initiation of Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients. Its products also comprise LPT3-04, a naturally occurring dietary substance for weight loss; and SMaRT Replacement Therapy, a topical treatment applied to the teeth to protect against tooth decay. Oragenics, Inc. has license agreement with Intrexon Corporation to use its technology to develop lantibiotics; and Intrexon Corporation and its wholly owned subsidiary, Actobiotics NV to use their intellectual property to develop AG013. It also has license agreement with LPThera LLC to develop LPT3-04 weight-loss product candidate; and Texas A&M University System for access to new homologs of the lantibiotic Mutacin 1140 (MU1140) and other lantibiotics, as well as holds licenses from the University of Florida Research Foundation, Inc. for MU1140 product candidates. The company was formerly known as Oragen, Inc. Oragenics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.