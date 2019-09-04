Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DRNA) and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Contrasting side by side

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14 80.54 N/A -1.70 0.00 Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 2.75 N/A -3.77 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -66.1% -37.2% Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80.9% -54.5%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.14 beta means Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 114.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 61.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.61 beta.

Liquidity

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5 while its Quick Ratio is 5. On the competitive side is, Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 2.8 Current Ratio and a 2.8 Quick Ratio. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 68.69% for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average target price of $23.6.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 90% and 31%. Insiders held 8.38% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.5% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -12.68% 8.52% 35.62% 9.57% 27.5% Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.8% -8.48% 7.37% -22.99% -13.58% -16.33%

For the past year Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 27.5% stronger performance while Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -16.33% weaker performance.

Summary

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of treatments for rare, chronic liver, cardiovascular, and viral infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s preclinical stage development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1; DCR-PCSK9, which targets the PCSK9 gene in the treatment of statin-refractory patients with hypercholesterolemia; and DCR-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection, as well as other product candidates for use in the treatment of cardiovascular and chronic liver diseases. It has a research collaboration and license agreements with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; City of Hope, an academic research and medical center; and Plant Bioscience Limited. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops opioid antagonist treatments for addictions and related disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. It is also involved in developing treatments for binge eating disorder and cocaine use disorder, as well as Bulimia Nervosa, an eating disorder; and heroin vaccine. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration with Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to explore development of a novel approach to the prevention of opioid relapse and overdose in individuals with opioid use disorder. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pelikin Group.