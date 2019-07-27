Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DRNA) and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 128.03 N/A -1.62 0.00 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 118 8.87 N/A 35.12 3.27

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -73.2% -47.3% Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 103.3% 42.8%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 2.34 shows that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 134.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s 35.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.35 beta.

Liquidity

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.3 while its Quick Ratio is 4.3. On the competitive side is, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated which has a 8.4 Current Ratio and a 8.3 Quick Ratio. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 1 2 2.67

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 62.76% and an $23.6 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is $191.67, which is potential 77.32% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated seems more appealing than Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 92.2% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 0% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares. 8.38% are Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.1% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.65% -21% 4.68% -22.55% -21.05% 6.64% Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -5.21% -8.67% -4.62% -27.56% -36.63% -15.34%

For the past year Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of treatments for rare, chronic liver, cardiovascular, and viral infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s preclinical stage development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1; DCR-PCSK9, which targets the PCSK9 gene in the treatment of statin-refractory patients with hypercholesterolemia; and DCR-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection, as well as other product candidates for use in the treatment of cardiovascular and chronic liver diseases. It has a research collaboration and license agreements with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; City of Hope, an academic research and medical center; and Plant Bioscience Limited. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; CorMatrix portfolio of vascular, cardiac, and pericardial tissue repair products; bazedoxifene, which is used for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Carnexiv that is used as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; Nexterone, a Captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a Captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; and Vivitra for breast cancer. The companyÂ’s partners programs, which are in clinical development used for the treatment of seizure, coma, cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, muscle wasting, liver disease, kidney disease, and others. Its internal development program comprise products for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes mellitus, oncology, allergy, anti-coagulant, depression, sun damage, blood disorders, and diabetes. The company is also involved in the sale of Captisol materials. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has alliances, licenses, and other business relationships with various pharmaceutical companies, including Novartis AG; Amgen, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Celgene; Gilead Sciences; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Baxter International, Inc.; and Eli Lilly and Company. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.