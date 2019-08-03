Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DRNA) and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Comparison side by side

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 114.87 N/A -1.70 0.00 Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 16 0.00 N/A -3.03 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 has Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -66.1% -37.2% Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -49.1% -44.4%

Liquidity

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5 and 5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are 9.1 and 9.1 respectively. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $23.6, and a 81.40% upside potential. Competitively Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has an average target price of $26, with potential upside of 128.87%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. seems more appealing than Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 90% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 85.5% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. 8.38% are Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.1% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -12.68% 8.52% 35.62% 9.57% 27.5% Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -9.51% -11.61% -17.6% -35.38% -12.2% -57.99%

For the past year Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had bearish trend.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of treatments for rare, chronic liver, cardiovascular, and viral infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s preclinical stage development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1; DCR-PCSK9, which targets the PCSK9 gene in the treatment of statin-refractory patients with hypercholesterolemia; and DCR-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection, as well as other product candidates for use in the treatment of cardiovascular and chronic liver diseases. It has a research collaboration and license agreements with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; City of Hope, an academic research and medical center; and Plant Bioscience Limited. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.