Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DRNA) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

We are comparing Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) and its rivals on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.20% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 8.38% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -66.10% -37.20% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its rivals’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 14 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.54 1.66 2.80

$22 is the average target price of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc., with a potential upside of 49.25%. The potential upside of the competitors is 180.77%. By having stronger average rating and higher probable upside, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. make analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -12.68% 8.52% 35.62% 9.57% 27.5% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5 and 5. Competitively, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s rivals have 7.07 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 2.14 shows that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 114.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 1.77 which is 76.75% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s rivals beat on 3 of the 4 factors Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of treatments for rare, chronic liver, cardiovascular, and viral infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s preclinical stage development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1; DCR-PCSK9, which targets the PCSK9 gene in the treatment of statin-refractory patients with hypercholesterolemia; and DCR-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection, as well as other product candidates for use in the treatment of cardiovascular and chronic liver diseases. It has a research collaboration and license agreements with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; City of Hope, an academic research and medical center; and Plant Bioscience Limited. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.