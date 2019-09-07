Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DRNA) and Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Comparing side by side

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) and Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14 81.05 N/A -1.70 0.00 Gossamer Bio Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.32 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Gossamer Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Gossamer Bio Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -66.1% -37.2% Gossamer Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5 and a Quick Ratio of 5. Competitively, Gossamer Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 19.8 and has 19.8 Quick Ratio. Gossamer Bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Gossamer Bio Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Gossamer Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 67.61% upside potential and an average price target of $23.6.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 90% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 72.1% of Gossamer Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 8.38% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Gossamer Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -12.68% 8.52% 35.62% 9.57% 27.5% Gossamer Bio Inc. 6.95% -11.66% 19.08% 0% 0% 10.65%

For the past year Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Gossamer Bio Inc.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of treatments for rare, chronic liver, cardiovascular, and viral infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s preclinical stage development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1; DCR-PCSK9, which targets the PCSK9 gene in the treatment of statin-refractory patients with hypercholesterolemia; and DCR-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection, as well as other product candidates for use in the treatment of cardiovascular and chronic liver diseases. It has a research collaboration and license agreements with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; City of Hope, an academic research and medical center; and Plant Bioscience Limited. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.