Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DRNA) and Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) Comparing side by side

Since Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) and Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 80.87 N/A -1.70 0.00 Genocea Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -2.34 0.00

Demonstrates Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -66.1% -37.2% Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -212.2% -66.6%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.14 beta means Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 114.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Genocea Biosciences Inc. is 134.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.34 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5. The Current Ratio of rival Genocea Biosciences Inc. is 6 and its Quick Ratio is has 6. Genocea Biosciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 69.78% and an $23.6 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 90% and 50.3% respectively. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 8.38%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -12.68% 8.52% 35.62% 9.57% 27.5% Genocea Biosciences Inc. -11.58% -17.44% -39.13% -22.22% -33.17% 46.44%

For the past year Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of treatments for rare, chronic liver, cardiovascular, and viral infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s preclinical stage development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1; DCR-PCSK9, which targets the PCSK9 gene in the treatment of statin-refractory patients with hypercholesterolemia; and DCR-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection, as well as other product candidates for use in the treatment of cardiovascular and chronic liver diseases. It has a research collaboration and license agreements with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; City of Hope, an academic research and medical center; and Plant Bioscience Limited. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The company uses AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), its proprietary discovery platform to build a pipeline of immunotherapies and its first neoantigen cancer vaccine. Its lead product candidate is GEN-003, a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections. The company is also developing GEN-009, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology-neoantigen; and GEN-007 that is in research stage for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.