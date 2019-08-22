Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DRNA) and Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Comparing side by side

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) and Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 75.96 N/A -1.70 0.00 Cortexyme Inc. 33 0.00 N/A -4.34 0.00

Demonstrates Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cortexyme Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) and Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -66.1% -37.2% Cortexyme Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5 and 5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cortexyme Inc. are 15.9 and 15.9 respectively. Cortexyme Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cortexyme Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Cortexyme Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $23.6, while its potential upside is 78.92%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cortexyme Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 90% and 22.4% respectively. About 8.38% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 2.5% are Cortexyme Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -12.68% 8.52% 35.62% 9.57% 27.5% Cortexyme Inc. -13.66% -21.82% 0% 0% 0% 7.63%

For the past year Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Cortexyme Inc.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of treatments for rare, chronic liver, cardiovascular, and viral infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s preclinical stage development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1; DCR-PCSK9, which targets the PCSK9 gene in the treatment of statin-refractory patients with hypercholesterolemia; and DCR-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection, as well as other product candidates for use in the treatment of cardiovascular and chronic liver diseases. It has a research collaboration and license agreements with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; City of Hope, an academic research and medical center; and Plant Bioscience Limited. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.