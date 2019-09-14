Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DRNA) and Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) and Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14 83.49 N/A -1.70 0.00 Cerecor Inc. 5 9.26 N/A -1.25 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cerecor Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cerecor Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -66.1% -37.2% Cerecor Inc. 0.00% -218.9% -65.9%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.14 beta means Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 114.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Cerecor Inc. has a 1.96 beta and it is 96.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5 and a Quick Ratio of 5. Competitively, Cerecor Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and has 0.9 Quick Ratio. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cerecor Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cerecor Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cerecor Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 50.58% for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average price target of $22. Cerecor Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $10.5 average price target and a 194.12% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Cerecor Inc. seems more appealing than Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 90% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 55.2% of Cerecor Inc. shares. About 8.38% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Cerecor Inc. has 1.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -12.68% 8.52% 35.62% 9.57% 27.5% Cerecor Inc. -9.84% -28.67% -24.11% -22.2% -8.41% 24.77%

For the past year Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Cerecor Inc.

Summary

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Cerecor Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of treatments for rare, chronic liver, cardiovascular, and viral infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s preclinical stage development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1; DCR-PCSK9, which targets the PCSK9 gene in the treatment of statin-refractory patients with hypercholesterolemia; and DCR-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection, as well as other product candidates for use in the treatment of cardiovascular and chronic liver diseases. It has a research collaboration and license agreements with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; City of Hope, an academic research and medical center; and Plant Bioscience Limited. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Cerecor Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. It develops CERC-501, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as to treat substance use disorders; CERC-301 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD; and CERC-406 that is in preclinical stage to treat residual cognitive impairment symptoms in patients with MDD. Cerecor Inc. also intends to develop CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy. The company was formerly known as Ceregen Corporation and changed its name to Cerecor Inc. in March 2011. Cerecor Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.