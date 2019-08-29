Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DRNA) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) Contrasting side by side

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 80.65 N/A -1.70 0.00 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -66.1% -37.2% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -33.5%

Risk & Volatility

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.14 beta indicates that its volatility is 114.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has beta of 1.45 which is 45.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5 while its Current Ratio is 5. Meanwhile, Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.8 while its Quick Ratio is 7.8. Caladrius Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 68.45% upside potential and an average target price of $23.6. Meanwhile, Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s consensus target price is $12.25, while its potential upside is 419.07%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Caladrius Biosciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 90% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 17.9% of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. shares. About 8.38% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -12.68% 8.52% 35.62% 9.57% 27.5% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. -4.41% 19.49% -0.35% -41.86% -44.16% -20.79%

For the past year Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Caladrius Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of treatments for rare, chronic liver, cardiovascular, and viral infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s preclinical stage development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1; DCR-PCSK9, which targets the PCSK9 gene in the treatment of statin-refractory patients with hypercholesterolemia; and DCR-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection, as well as other product candidates for use in the treatment of cardiovascular and chronic liver diseases. It has a research collaboration and license agreements with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; City of Hope, an academic research and medical center; and Plant Bioscience Limited. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.