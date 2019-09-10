Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DRNA) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14 79.90 N/A -1.70 0.00 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -66.1% -37.2% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -33.5%

Risk and Volatility

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 114.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.14 beta. Competitively, Caladrius Biosciences Inc. is 45.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.45 beta.

Liquidity

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5 while its Quick Ratio is 5. On the competitive side is, Caladrius Biosciences Inc. which has a 7.8 Current Ratio and a 7.8 Quick Ratio. Caladrius Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 67.85% for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus target price of $23.6. Competitively the consensus target price of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. is $12.25, which is potential 393.95% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Caladrius Biosciences Inc. appears more favorable than Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 90% and 17.9%. About 8.38% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -12.68% 8.52% 35.62% 9.57% 27.5% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. -4.41% 19.49% -0.35% -41.86% -44.16% -20.79%

For the past year Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 27.5% stronger performance while Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has -20.79% weaker performance.

Summary

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of treatments for rare, chronic liver, cardiovascular, and viral infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s preclinical stage development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1; DCR-PCSK9, which targets the PCSK9 gene in the treatment of statin-refractory patients with hypercholesterolemia; and DCR-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection, as well as other product candidates for use in the treatment of cardiovascular and chronic liver diseases. It has a research collaboration and license agreements with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; City of Hope, an academic research and medical center; and Plant Bioscience Limited. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.