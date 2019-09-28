Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DRNA) and bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Contrasting side by side

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) and bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14 0.00 44.69M -1.70 0.00 bluebird bio Inc. 108 0.04 55.01M -11.36 0.00

In table 1 we can see Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and bluebird bio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and bluebird bio Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 315,384,615.38% -66.1% -37.2% bluebird bio Inc. 50,845,734.36% -34% -28.5%

Risk and Volatility

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.14 beta indicates that its volatility is 114.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, bluebird bio Inc.’s 124.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.24 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5. The Current Ratio of rival bluebird bio Inc. is 9.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.3. bluebird bio Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and bluebird bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 bluebird bio Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The consensus price target of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $22, with potential upside of 44.93%. On the other hand, bluebird bio Inc.’s potential upside is 76.17% and its consensus price target is $163.5. The results provided earlier shows that bluebird bio Inc. appears more favorable than Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and bluebird bio Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 90% and 0%. About 8.38% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.8% of bluebird bio Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -12.68% 8.52% 35.62% 9.57% 27.5% bluebird bio Inc. -8.7% 2.28% -6.01% 0.82% -15.47% 32.29%

For the past year Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than bluebird bio Inc.

Summary

bluebird bio Inc. beats on 8 of the 12 factors Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of treatments for rare, chronic liver, cardiovascular, and viral infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s preclinical stage development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1; DCR-PCSK9, which targets the PCSK9 gene in the treatment of statin-refractory patients with hypercholesterolemia; and DCR-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection, as well as other product candidates for use in the treatment of cardiovascular and chronic liver diseases. It has a research collaboration and license agreements with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; City of Hope, an academic research and medical center; and Plant Bioscience Limited. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

bluebird bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in phase II/III clinical studies for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in four clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia, and severe sickle cell disease. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bb2121, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. bluebird bio, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering gene therapies in oncology; Kite Pharma, Inc. to develop and commercialize second generation T cell receptor (TCR) product candidates against an antigen related to certain cancers associated with the human papilloma virus; and Medigene AG for the research and development of TCR product candidates directed against approximately four antigens for the treatment of cancer indications. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.