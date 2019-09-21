Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DRNA) and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14 83.59 N/A -1.70 0.00 Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 19.33 N/A -2.88 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -66.1% -37.2% Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -85.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5 while its Current Ratio is 5. Meanwhile, Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.5 while its Quick Ratio is 4.5. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 51.52% and an $22 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 90% and 0.7%. About 8.38% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 45.04% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -12.68% 8.52% 35.62% 9.57% 27.5% Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.23% -18.69% -16.75% -0.23% 0% -21.55%

For the past year Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 27.5% stronger performance while Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -21.55% weaker performance.

Summary

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of treatments for rare, chronic liver, cardiovascular, and viral infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s preclinical stage development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1; DCR-PCSK9, which targets the PCSK9 gene in the treatment of statin-refractory patients with hypercholesterolemia; and DCR-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection, as well as other product candidates for use in the treatment of cardiovascular and chronic liver diseases. It has a research collaboration and license agreements with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; City of Hope, an academic research and medical center; and Plant Bioscience Limited. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S. aureus alphatoxin. The company is also developing AR-105, a fully human IgG1 mAb, which is in Phase II trials to target gram-negative bacteria P. aeruginosa; AR-101, a human IgM mAb that is in Phase IIa trials for the treatment of hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP)and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) caused by P. aeruginosa serotype O11; AR-401 to treat infections caused by A. baumannii; AR-201, an anti- respiratory syncytial virus F-protein mAb; and AR-501, an anti-infective therapy to manage chronic lung infections in cystic fibrosis patients and acute pneumonia in HAP and VAP patients. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.