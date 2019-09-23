Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DRNA) and Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) and Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14 83.59 N/A -1.70 0.00 Altimmune Inc. 3 3.30 N/A -15.41 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Altimmune Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Altimmune Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -66.1% -37.2% Altimmune Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -71%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 2.14 shows that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 114.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Altimmune Inc.’s 205.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 3.05 beta.

Liquidity

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5 and a Quick Ratio of 5. Competitively, Altimmune Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.4 and has 13.4 Quick Ratio. Altimmune Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Altimmune Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Altimmune Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $22, and a 51.52% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Altimmune Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 90% and 9.4% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 8.38% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 14.29% are Altimmune Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -12.68% 8.52% 35.62% 9.57% 27.5% Altimmune Inc. 3% 0.84% -16.67% -27.71% -78.38% 16.5%

For the past year Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Altimmune Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Altimmune Inc.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of treatments for rare, chronic liver, cardiovascular, and viral infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s preclinical stage development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1; DCR-PCSK9, which targets the PCSK9 gene in the treatment of statin-refractory patients with hypercholesterolemia; and DCR-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection, as well as other product candidates for use in the treatment of cardiovascular and chronic liver diseases. It has a research collaboration and license agreements with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; City of Hope, an academic research and medical center; and Plant Bioscience Limited. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Altimmune, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company, designs and develops immunotherapeutic products for treating acute respiratory infections, chronic viral infections, and cancer. The company develops NasoVAX, an intranasally administered recombinant influenza vaccine that has completed Phase I clinical trials; and HepTcell, an immunotherapy for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus, which is in Phase I clinical trials. Its preclinical stage products include NasoShield, a vaccine for the prevention of anthrax disease following inhalation of pathogen spores; and Oncosyn, an immunotherapeutic for treating solid cancer indications, such as lung, colorectal, melanoma, breast, ovarian, and others. The company was formerly known as Vaxin Inc. Altimmune, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.