Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DRNA) and Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) Contrasting side by side

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) and Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14 83.59 N/A -1.70 0.00 Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.55 N/A -0.43 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Acorda Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -66.1% -37.2% Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -1% -0.4%

Volatility & Risk

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 114.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.14 beta. Competitively, Acorda Therapeutics Inc. is 10.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.1 beta.

Liquidity

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5 while its Quick Ratio is 5. On the competitive side is, Acorda Therapeutics Inc. which has a 4.3 Current Ratio and a 4 Quick Ratio. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Acorda Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 51.52% upside potential and a consensus price target of $22. Competitively Acorda Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $6.67, with potential upside of 91.12%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Acorda Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Acorda Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 90% and 0%. About 8.38% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Acorda Therapeutics Inc. has 1.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -12.68% 8.52% 35.62% 9.57% 27.5% Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 1.61% -9.88% -31.04% -57.92% -71.54% -55.52%

For the past year Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Acorda Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Acorda Therapeutics Inc.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of treatments for rare, chronic liver, cardiovascular, and viral infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s preclinical stage development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1; DCR-PCSK9, which targets the PCSK9 gene in the treatment of statin-refractory patients with hypercholesterolemia; and DCR-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection, as well as other product candidates for use in the treatment of cardiovascular and chronic liver diseases. It has a research collaboration and license agreements with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; City of Hope, an academic research and medical center; and Plant Bioscience Limited. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); Zanaflex capsules and tablets for the management of spasticity; and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia. It also markets Ampyra as Fampyra in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. In addition, the company develops CVT-301 that has completed a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of OFF periods in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; CVT-427, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial to treat migraine; Tozadenant that is in Phase III clinical trial for reduction of OFF time in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; SYN120, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease-related dementia; and BTT1023 (timolumab) that is in Phase II clinical trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis. Further, it develops rHIgM22, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of MS; Cimaglermin alfa that has completed a Phase I clinical trial in heart failure patients; and Chondroitinase Program that is in research stage for the treatment of spinal cord injury. The company has collaborations and license agreements with Biogen International GmbH; Alkermes plc; Rush-Presbyterian St. Luke's Medical Center; Alkermes, Inc.; SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.; Astellas Pharma Europe Ltd.; Canadian Spinal Research Organization; Cambridge Enterprise Limited and King's College London; Mayo Foundation for Education and Research; Paion AG; Medarex, Inc.; and Brigham and WomenÂ’s Hospital, Inc. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Ardsley, New York.