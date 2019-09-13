Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DRNA) and Achaogen Inc. (:) Contrasting side by side

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) and Achaogen Inc. (:) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14 85.54 N/A -1.70 0.00 Achaogen Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -4.26 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Achaogen Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -66.1% -37.2% Achaogen Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Achaogen Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Achaogen Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $22, and a 48.05% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Achaogen Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 90% and 46.66% respectively. 8.38% are Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Achaogen Inc. has 7.69% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -12.68% 8.52% 35.62% 9.57% 27.5% Achaogen Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Achaogen Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of treatments for rare, chronic liver, cardiovascular, and viral infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s preclinical stage development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1; DCR-PCSK9, which targets the PCSK9 gene in the treatment of statin-refractory patients with hypercholesterolemia; and DCR-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection, as well as other product candidates for use in the treatment of cardiovascular and chronic liver diseases. It has a research collaboration and license agreements with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; City of Hope, an academic research and medical center; and Plant Bioscience Limited. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Achaogen, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes antibacterials to treat multi-drug resistant (MDR) gram-negative infections in the United States. The company is principally developing plazomicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of serious bacterial infections, including urinary tract infections, blood stream infections, and other infections due to MDR Enterobacteriaceae comprising carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae. It is also involved in the research and development of antipseudomonal LpxC inhibitor compounds for the treatment of bacterial infections; and therapeutic antibody discovery program. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. to develop and commercialize an assay to to enable patients to receive safe and efficacious doses of plazomicin; Crystal Biosciences, Inc. to discover monoclonal antibodies against multiple targets; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for certain patents relating to aminoglycoside antibacterial compounds and related know-how to develop and commercialize certain novel aminoglycoside antibacterial compounds; and Hovione Limited to manufacture the active pharmaceutical ingredient for plazomicin. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is based in South San Francisco, California.