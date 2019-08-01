Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (DRNA) Analysts See $-0.32 EPS; Venator Capital Management LTD Upped Its Fedex (FDX) Position

Analysts expect Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) to report $-0.32 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 14.29% from last quarter’s $-0.28 EPS. After having $-0.38 EPS previously, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s analysts see -15.79% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $13.86. About 72,687 shares traded. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) has risen 9.57% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.57% the S&P500. Some Historical DRNA News: 20/04/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS – SETTLEMENT EXCLUDES ANY AMOUNTS RECEIVED BY DICERNA FROM ITS EXISTING COLLABORATION WITH BOEHRINGER-INGELHEIM; 03/04/2018 – Dicerna at HC Wainwright Global Biotechnology Conference Apr 10; 17/05/2018 – Dicerna Treatment Granted Orphan Drug Status by FDA; 09/04/2018 – Dicerna Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Alnylam Reaches Settlement Agreement With Dicerna Pharmaceuticals; 20/04/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS – ALNYLAM WILL DISMISS ALL CLAIMS OF “TRADE SECRET MISAPPROPRIATION” & OTHER RELATED CLAIMS BROUGHT IN COURT AGAINST CO; 17/05/2018 – Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc; 30/05/2018 – Dicerna Doses First Primary Hyperoxaluria Patient with DCR-PHXC in Group B Portion of PHYOX Phase 1 Clinical Trial; 08/03/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS – BELIEVES IT HAS SUFFICIENT CASH TO FUND EXECUTION OF CURRENT CLINICAL AND OPERATING PLAN THROUGH 2019; 17/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Trade secrets battle between Alnylam, Dicerna is just one of many

Venator Capital Management Ltd increased Fedex Corp (FDX) stake by 10.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Venator Capital Management Ltd acquired 2,800 shares as Fedex Corp (FDX)’s stock declined 8.13%. The Venator Capital Management Ltd holds 30,400 shares with $5.52 million value, up from 27,600 last quarter. Fedex Corp now has $44.50 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $170.62. About 473,935 shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – Rep. Gonzalez: Congressman Gonzalez Issues Statement on Explosion at FedEx Facility in Schertz, Texas; 10/05/2018 – FedEx Releases 2018 Global Citizenship Report; 20/03/2018 – NewsChannel 12: ANOTHER EXPLOSION: Sources say the package contained shrapnel consisting of nails and pieces of metal, and; 20/03/2018 – Global Saskatoon: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 16/03/2018 – The “FedEx Junior Business Challenge” Returns For its Second Season on the PGA TOUR; 02/04/2018 – FedEx cyberattacks wanted to destroy more than just money, experts say; 20/03/2018 – FedEx 3Q FedEx Ground Avg Daily Package Volume Up 6%; 27/03/2018 – FedEx: P2P Mailing Provides E-Commerce Transportation Solutions; 20/03/2018 – FedEx Office Expands, Will Add 500 New Locations in Walmart Stores Nationwide; 14/03/2018 – FEDEX SEES $1B INVESTMENT IN MEMPHIS AIR HUB OVER 6 YEARS

Since May 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $20.00 million activity. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors – LLC sold $20.00M worth of stock or 1.60 million shares.

More notable recent Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Steven Cohen Charges Into Chiasma – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Dicerna Pharma (DRNA) Receives Breakthrough Therapy Designation for DCR-PHXC for Treatment of PH1 – StreetInsider.com” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (DRNA) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for March 11, 2019 : ADT, COUP, SFIX, DRNA, AVD, PETQ, CCXI, LXFR, MG, OXFD, FRTA, KALA – Nasdaq” published on March 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dicerna shakes up board – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 24, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had 11 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, March 12 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 12. As per Tuesday, March 12, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. On Tuesday, March 12 the stock rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy”. H.C. Wainwright maintained it with “Buy” rating and $22 target in Monday, June 24 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by H.C. Wainwright.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of treatments for rare, chronic liver, cardiovascular, and viral infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $946.97 million. The company's preclinical stage development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1; DCR-PCSK9, which targets the PCSK9 gene in the treatment of statin-refractory patients with hypercholesterolemia; and DCR-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection, as well as other product candidates for use in the treatment of cardiovascular and chronic liver diseases. It currently has negative earnings. It has a research collaboration and license agreements with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; City of Hope, an academic research and medical center; and Plant Bioscience Limited.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.65, from 3.24 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 14 investors sold Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 20 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 46.22 million shares or 51.46% less from 95.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 653,279 shares. Swiss Comml Bank invested 0% in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA). 18,857 were reported by Manchester Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company. The Luxembourg-based Artal Gru has invested 0.59% in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA). Northern reported 659,334 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dafna Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 123,314 shares or 0.78% of its portfolio. California-based Bvf Il has invested 2.3% in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA). Wells Fargo & Company Mn accumulated 0% or 32,970 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers has invested 0.52% in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA). Ellington Group Ltd Liability invested in 10,900 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has 26,290 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0% of its portfolio in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) for 18,234 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA). Meeder Asset Management invested 0% in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA). Vanguard Grp Inc Inc has invested 0% in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $318,546 activity. 2,300 shares were sold by MERINO JOHN L, worth $419,160. Inglis John C had bought 600 shares worth $100,614 on Friday, July 12.

More notable recent FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Be Cautious About FedEx Corporation’s (NYSE:FDX) ROE Of 3.0%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is FedEx Corporation’s (NYSE:FDX) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Amazon Wants All SMB Logistics Business, By Any Means Necessary – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “FMCSA To Expand Crash Preventability Program – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “As Prime Day Approaches, Amazon Stares Down Barrel Of The Delivery Gun – Benzinga” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Among 19 analysts covering FedEx (NYSE:FDX), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 68% are positive. FedEx had 37 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) on Wednesday, June 26 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, March 20. Loop Capital Markets maintained FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by BMO Capital Markets. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. The stock of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has “Sell” rating given on Friday, May 31 by UBS. Raymond James maintained the shares of FDX in report on Wednesday, June 26 with “Outperform” rating. On Thursday, June 20 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Friday, May 31 by Bank of America. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Cowen & Co.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mckinley Carter Wealth holds 0.5% or 9,732 shares in its portfolio. Weiss Multi holds 0.15% or 33,500 shares in its portfolio. The New Jersey-based Bessemer Grp Inc Inc has invested 0% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). 14,185 are owned by Eagleclaw Capital Managment Lc. Natixis has 0.11% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 96,469 shares. Van Eck Associates accumulated 0% or 3,594 shares. Nordea Inv Management Ab reported 1.55 million shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. Halsey Assocs Inc Ct stated it has 6,361 shares. Carroll Fincl Associates owns 376 shares. Williams Jones And Limited Company stated it has 201,130 shares. Miller Howard Invests New York owns 80,315 shares. Arrow Financial has 12,334 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Altrinsic Glob accumulated 119,694 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt accumulated 192,347 shares. Endurance Wealth accumulated 190 shares or 0.01% of the stock.