Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA) Stock Rose While University Of Notre Dame Du Lac Has Upped Its Stake; Nxp Semiconductors (NXPI) Shareholder Kellner Capital Has Cut Its Holding by $9.47 Million as Share Value Declined

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac increased its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (DRNA) by 41.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac bought 70,379 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 241,113 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.53M, up from 170,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac who had been investing in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $888.90M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.34% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $13.01. About 345,340 shares traded. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) has risen 9.57% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.57% the S&P500. Some Historical DRNA News: 17/05/2018 – Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc; 20/04/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ALNYLAM WILL DISMISS ALL CLAIMS OF “TRADE SECRET MISAPPROPRIATION” & OTHER RELATED CLAIMS BROUGHT IN COURT AGAINST CO; 08/03/2018 Dicerna Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 90c; 20/04/2018 – DICERNA REPORTS SETTLEMENT OF ALL LITIGATION WITH ALNYLAM; 30/05/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – EXPECTS TO HAVE CLINICAL PROOF-OF-CONCEPT DATA FROM PHYOX TRIAL IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 20/04/2018 – Alnylam Reaches Settlement Agreement with Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Resolving Trade Secret Misappropriation and Other Pending; 14/05/2018 – Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Believes It Has Sufficient Cash Through 2019, Assuming No New Fundin; 17/05/2018 – Dicerna Treatment Granted Orphan Drug Status by FDA; 20/04/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS – ALNYLAM WILL DISMISS ALL CLAIMS OF “TRADE SECRET MISAPPROPRIATION” & OTHER RELATED CLAIMS BROUGHT IN COURT AGAINST CO; 03/04/2018 – Dicerna at HC Wainwright Global Biotechnology Conference Apr 10

Kellner Capital Llc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors (NXPI) by 75.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellner Capital Llc sold 107,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 34,901 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.09M, down from 142,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellner Capital Llc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $100.46. About 3.03 million shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 16, 2018; 16/04/2018 – Report on Business: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44-billion NXP takeover; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS CREDIT PACT FOR $6B FOR PROPOSED NXP DEAL; 02/05/2018 – NXP SEMI 1Q EPS 17C, EST. $1.67; 12/03/2018 – Trump signs order prohibiting Broadcom takeover of Qualcomm; 06/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 13, 2018; 25/05/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXP CASH TENDER OFFER TO 5 PM ET JUNE 8; 28/05/2018 – MEDIA-China to approve Qualcomm-NXP deal once U.S. lifts ban against ZTE-Bloomberg; 24/05/2018 – NXP HOLDER ELLIOTT ENTERED CASH SETTLED SWAPS ON MAY 24; 25/05/2018 – Elliott Associates Cuts Stake in NXP Semiconductors — Barron’s Blog

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac, which manages about $447.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A S by 2,904 shares to 36,613 shares, valued at $4.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) by 12,602 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 220,009 shares, and cut its stake in Insmed Inc (NASDAQ:INSM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.65, from 3.24 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 14 investors sold DRNA shares while 20 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 46.22 million shares or 51.46% less from 95.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

