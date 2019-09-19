Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA) Shareholder Sio Capital Management Decreased Its Stake as Stock Value Rose; Mcrae Capital Management Cut Its Celgene (CELG) Holding by $303,600 as Stock Value Declined

Sio Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (DRNA) by 31.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sio Capital Management Llc sold 240,921 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 526,059 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.29M, down from 766,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sio Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $986.44 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $14.43. About 229,974 shares traded. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) has risen 9.57% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.57% the S&P500. Some Historical DRNA News: 20/04/2018 – Alnylam: Dicerna to Be Restricted in Its Development of Certain Therapeutics for 18 Mos to Four Years; 08/03/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS – BELIEVES IT HAS SUFFICIENT CASH TO FUND EXECUTION OF CURRENT CLINICAL AND OPERATING PLAN THROUGH 2019; 30/05/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – EXPECTS TO HAVE CLINICAL PROOF-OF-CONCEPT DATA FROM PHYOX TRIAL IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 20/04/2018 – Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Announces Settlement of All Litigation with Alnylam; 20/04/2018 – ALNYLAM – AS PER SETTLEMENT, DICERNA WILL BE RESTRICTED IN ITS DEVELOPMENT RELATING TO OLIGONUCLEOTIDE-BASED THERAPEUTICS FOR A DEFINED SET OF CO’S TARGETS; 20/04/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – DICERNA WILL DISMISS ALL COUNTERCLAIMS ASSOCIATED WITH ALNYLAM’S TRADE SECRET MISAPPROPRIATION LITIGATION; 19/04/2018 – DJ Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRNA); 20/04/2018 – Biotech companies Alnylam, Dicerna settle trade secrets case; 20/04/2018 – Alnylam Reaches Settlement Agreement with Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Resolving Trade Secret Misappropriation and Other Pending Litigation; 20/04/2018 – DICERNA REPORTS SETTLEMENT OF ALL LITIGATION WITH ALNYLAM

Mcrae Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 2.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcrae Capital Management Inc sold 3,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 109,527 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.13M, down from 112,827 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $98.95. About 2.11 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP CELG.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.46, REV VIEW $14.81 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination Therapy Under Strategic Oncology Collaboration with Merck; 24/05/2018 – CELGENE REPORTS ADDED $3B SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION & PLANS T; 22/05/2018 – Evotec and Celgene Enter into Strategic Oncology Partnership; 25/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Those ‘negative’ views that investors have about Celgene may be ‘warranted,’ one analyst says; 27/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Accepts Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy for Previously Treated Patients With MSI-H or dMMR Metastatic Colorectal Cancer for Priority Review; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SAFETY PROFILE OF OPDIVO WITH A TWO-YEAR FOLLOW-UP WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS ANALYSES; 31/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – ASR PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED ON OR BEFORE AUGUST 31, 2018; 04/05/2018 – Celgene Had Seen 2018 Revenue $14.4B-$14.8B; 30/05/2018 – Denali Therapeutics Announces Early Exercise Of Its Option To Acquire F-star Gamma

Analysts await Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.27 earnings per share, up 22.86% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.35 per share. After $-0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.86% EPS growth.

Sio Capital Management Llc, which manages about $116.75M and $414.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 13,769 shares to 29,176 shares, valued at $7.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 17,490 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,307 shares, and has risen its stake in Syneos Health Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.52 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.59 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 10 investors sold DRNA shares while 21 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 45.15 million shares or 2.31% less from 46.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd holds 57,117 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Meeder Asset Mgmt invested in 613 shares. Voya Invest Ltd Co has 0% invested in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) for 22,263 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt Equity Research has invested 0% in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA). 526,059 were reported by Sio Cap Mgmt Lc. 759,949 are held by University Of Notre Dame Du Lac. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 5,973 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny reported 17,231 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Quantbot Technology LP has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA). Millennium Mgmt Lc invested in 24,495 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Manchester Cap Lc invested in 0.04% or 18,857 shares. Td Asset Mgmt Inc reported 53,480 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 79,715 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can holds 4,298 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Birchview Capital Lp invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA).

Since May 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $20.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 97 investors sold CELG shares while 443 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 466.35 million shares or 3.39% less from 482.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Board has 0.16% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 620,281 shares. Guardian Life Insur Of America owns 0.03% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 2,035 shares. Atlas Browninc reported 0.28% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 1.87M shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Todd Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.78% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). The Ohio-based Fort Washington Advisors Inc Oh has invested 0.03% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.23% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Murphy Capital Mgmt holds 0.25% or 18,097 shares in its portfolio. South Dakota Invest Council stated it has 0.93% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Japan-based Nomura Hldgs Inc has invested 0.06% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). United Cap Fincl Advisers Ltd Company has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Sheets Smith Wealth invested in 12,801 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability Com stated it has 60,016 shares. Cqs Cayman Lp reported 64,300 shares. Jet Investors Limited Partnership holds 563,000 shares.

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 earnings per share, up 27.09% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.03 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.83B for 9.59 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual earnings per share reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.