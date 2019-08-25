Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA) Shareholder Bvf Increased Its Position by $2.59 Million; Brookfield Asset Management Has Increased Its Sempra Energy (SRE) Position by $64.11 Million

Bvf Inc increased its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (DRNA) by 15.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bvf Inc bought 185,229 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The hedge fund held 1.40 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.52 million, up from 1.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bvf Inc who had been investing in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $872.96M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $12.77. About 350,274 shares traded. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) has risen 9.57% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.57% the S&P500. Some Historical DRNA News: 03/04/2018 – Dicerna at HC Wainwright Global Biotechnology Conference Apr 10; 17/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Trade secrets battle between Alnylam, Dicerna is just one of many; 08/03/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS – BELIEVES IT HAS SUFFICIENT CASH TO FUND EXECUTION OF CURRENT CLINICAL AND OPERATING PLAN THROUGH 2019; 20/04/2018 – ALNYLAM – AS PER SETTLEMENT, DICERNA WILL BE RESTRICTED IN ITS DEVELOPMENT RELATING TO OLIGONUCLEOTIDE-BASED THERAPEUTICS FOR A DEFINED SET OF CO’S TARGETS; 08/03/2018 Dicerna Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 90c; 20/04/2018 – Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Announces Settlement of All Litigation with Alnylam; 30/05/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – EXPECTS TO HAVE CLINICAL PROOF-OF-CONCEPT DATA FROM PHYOX TRIAL IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 08/03/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.90; 17/05/2018 – Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc; 20/04/2018 – DICERNA REPORTS SETTLEMENT OF ALL LITIGATION WITH ALNYLAM

Brookfield Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 86.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc bought 512,906 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.31% . The hedge fund held 1.11 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $139.40 million, up from 594,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $139.01. About 898,520 shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 18.30% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 12/04/2018 – Sempra Energy’s IEnova Unit To Develop Marine Liquid Fuels Terminal In Baja California, Mexico; 17/05/2018 – Sempra Energy Unit San Diego Gas & Electric Sells $400M of 4.150% First Mortgage Bonds; 12/03/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS JEFFREY W. MARTIN NAMED SUCCESSOR; 08/03/2018 – Texas Regulators Approve Sempra Energy’s Majority Ownership Of Oncor; 10/04/2018 – Sempra Energy Names Peter Wall as Controller and Chief Accounting Officer; 16/04/2018 – FAISEL H. KHAN NAMED VP OF INVESTOR RELATIONS FOR SEMPRA ENERGY; 09/03/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY COMPLETES PURCHASE OF MAJORITY STAKE IN ONCOR; 09/03/2018 – Sempra Energy Says Oncor Will Remain Headquartered in Dallas; 13/03/2018 – SoCalGas tells Calif. customers to watch natgas supplies due cold; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy: Reed to Remain Chairman Until Dec. 1, 2018

Bvf Inc, which manages about $999.89 million and $893.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cytokinetics Inc (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 348,822 shares to 3.80M shares, valued at $30.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Protagonist Therapeutics Inc by 516,203 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.12M shares, and cut its stake in Blueprint Medicines Corp.

Since May 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $20.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.65, from 3.24 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 14 investors sold DRNA shares while 20 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 46.22 million shares or 51.46% less from 95.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Artal Gp Sa holds 0.59% or 979,275 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0% of its portfolio in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA). Hrt Lc invested 0.03% in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA). 2.46M are owned by Ra Mgmt Llc. Rafferty Asset Limited Com has invested 0.01% in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA). Legal General Public Ltd Co has 9,649 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Retail Bank Of America Corporation De accumulated 174,561 shares. Element Capital Mgmt Ltd Co accumulated 0.01% or 13,080 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mgmt Corporation holds 12,800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & Communications reported 445,722 shares. Td Asset has invested 0% in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA). California State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 82,352 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust reported 891,488 shares. Marshall Wace Llp has 202,213 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0% or 53,900 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 40 investors sold SRE shares while 176 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 241.82 million shares or 0.55% more from 240.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Company has 0.16% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 88,747 shares. 6,138 were reported by Bokf Na. Winslow Evans And Crocker has invested 0% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Personal Capital Advisors Corporation holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 18,174 shares. Csat Advisory Limited Partnership reported 3,615 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Earnest Partners Limited Liability has 171 shares. Geode Mngmt Llc reported 3.75 million shares. Telos Capital Management Inc invested 0.12% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited accumulated 1.82 million shares. 31,587 were accumulated by Lpl Ltd Liability Corp. Kentucky Retirement stated it has 11,981 shares. Rampart Mgmt Ltd Co has 0.34% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada has invested 0.05% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Fil stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Brookfield Asset Management Inc, which manages about $13.20 billion and $23.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 115,512 shares to 253,730 shares, valued at $22.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP) by 354,847 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.17M shares, and cut its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).