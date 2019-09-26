Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA) Share Price Rose While Sio Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake by $3.61 Million; As Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) Valuation Declined, Aldebaran Financial Has Decreased Position by $1.68 Million

Sio Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (DRNA) by 31.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sio Capital Management Llc sold 240,921 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 526,059 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.29M, down from 766,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sio Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $14.76. About 208,309 shares traded. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) has risen 9.57% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.57% the S&P500. Some Historical DRNA News: 20/04/2018 – DICERNA REPORTS SETTLEMENT OF ALL LITIGATION WITH ALNYLAM; 19/04/2018 – DJ Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRNA); 17/05/2018 – Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc; 14/05/2018 – Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Believes It Has Sufficient Cash Through 2019, Assuming No New Fundin; 08/03/2018 – DICERNA SEES SUFFICIENT CASH TO FUND DEVELOPMENT THRU 2019; 30/05/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – EXPECTS TO HAVE CLINICAL PROOF-OF-CONCEPT DATA FROM PHYOX TRIAL IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 20/04/2018 – Alnylam Reaches Settlement Agreement with Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Resolving Trade Secret Misappropriation and Other Pending Litigation; 14/05/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.30; 08/03/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.90; 17/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Trade secrets battle between Alnylam, Dicerna is just one of many

Aldebaran Financial Inc decreased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) by 71.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aldebaran Financial Inc sold 21,845 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.07% . The institutional investor held 8,708 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $678,000, down from 30,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc who had been investing in Eastman Chemical Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $72.69. About 248,531 shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 25.68% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL SEES FY ADJ EPS +10% TO +14%; 16/05/2018 – Republicans hope Nebraska House candidate Kara Eastman sits too far to the ideological left to beat incumbent GOP Rep. Don Bacon in the swing district; 09/05/2018 – Eastman Completes Tritan Copolyester Expansion and Announces Additional Increase to Copolyester Capacity; 13/03/2018 – AGFA, EASTMAN PARK MICROGRAPHICS EXTEND MULTI-YEAR SUPPLY PACT; 07/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 279994 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL TEXAS OPERATIONS; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN PLANS 2Q MAINTENANCE OF LONGVIEW, TX, CRACKER; 26/04/2018 – Eastman touts 10th anniversary of Eastman Tritan™ copolyester at NPE; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – QTRLY SALES REVENUE $2,607 MLN VS $2,303 MLN; 09/05/2018 – EASTMAN REPORTS PLANNED EXPANSION OF COPOLYESTER PRODUCTION; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.23, EST. $2.09

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 50 investors sold EMN shares while 186 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 106.65 million shares or 5.65% less from 113.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability (Trc) reported 340 shares stake. Adams Natural Resource Fund has invested 0.74% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Edgemoor Advsr invested 0.83% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc reported 555,759 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo Mn invested in 0.01% or 458,398 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough has 0.78% invested in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 73,859 shares. Virginia-based Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.01% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). 18,271 are owned by Gargoyle Invest Advisor Limited Com. Lpl Fincl has 28,802 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Blume Cap Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.01% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Fdx Advisors owns 2,910 shares. Monetary Mgmt Gp Inc holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 16,975 shares. Stratos Wealth stated it has 0.01% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada has invested 0.01% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited, United Kingdom-based fund reported 171,638 shares.

Aldebaran Financial Inc, which manages about $282.59M and $144.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 3,335 shares to 27,243 shares, valued at $5.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 5,830 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,842 shares, and has risen its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC).

Analysts await Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 14.53% or $0.34 from last year’s $2.34 per share. EMN’s profit will be $273.99 million for 9.09 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.99 actual EPS reported by Eastman Chemical Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.50% EPS growth.

Since May 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $20.00 million activity.

Sio Capital Management Llc, which manages about $116.75M and $414.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK) by 117,500 shares to 379,500 shares, valued at $15.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 73,364 shares in the quarter, for a total of 124,164 shares, and has risen its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.52 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.59 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 10 investors sold DRNA shares while 21 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 45.15 million shares or 2.31% less from 46.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Incorporated Inc accumulated 0.01% or 1.33 million shares. 34,389 are held by Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Lc has 0.02% invested in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA). Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Gp has invested 0% in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA). Blackrock has 0% invested in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA). Los Angeles Capital Mngmt Equity reported 0% in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA). Ecor1 Cap Lc, a California-based fund reported 3.32M shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Company accumulated 39,643 shares. Caxton Corp owns 0.28% invested in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) for 15,487 shares. State Street Corp accumulated 1.80 million shares or 0% of the stock. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 75,600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Management holds 302,337 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 29,386 were accumulated by Susquehanna Int Gru Ltd Liability Partnership. The New York-based Sio Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 2% in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA). The New York-based Metropolitan Life Ins New York has invested 0% in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA).

Analysts await Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.27 earnings per share, up 22.86% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.35 per share. After $-0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.86% EPS growth.