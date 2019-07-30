Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN)

As Shipping businesses, Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) and Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diana Shipping Inc. 3 1.54 N/A 0.10 32.25 Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. 5 0.38 N/A -1.08 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Diana Shipping Inc. and Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diana Shipping Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Diana Shipping Inc. and Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Diana Shipping Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Diana Shipping Inc. is $4.25, with potential upside of 16.44%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Diana Shipping Inc. and Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 43.8% and 31.1%. Diana Shipping Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 17.8%. Insiders Competitively, owned 22.7% of Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diana Shipping Inc. 2.17% 2.49% 5.45% -6% -25.57% 3.46% Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. 0.77% -3.87% -15.01% -25.49% 0% -16.51%

For the past year Diana Shipping Inc. had bullish trend while Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Diana Shipping Inc. beats Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Diana Shipping Inc. provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as steel products, cement, and fertilizers through its ownership of dry bulk vessels worldwide. It operates a fleet of 48 dry bulk vessels comprising 23 Panamax, 4 Kamsarmax, 3 Post-Panamax, 14 Capesize, and 4 Newcastlemax vessels. The company was formerly known as Diana Shipping Investments Corp. and changed its name to Diana Shipping Inc. in February 2005. Diana Shipping Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Athens, Greece.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of drybulk carriers and tankers. The company operates in two businesses, Drybulk Carriers and Tankers. It operates a fleet of 25 owned drybulk carriers and 7 long-term chartered-in drybulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal products, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers. The company also operates a fleet of 12 owned tankers and 3 long-term chartered-in tankers, which carry petroleum products, petrol, diesel, jet fuel, and naptha, as well as heavy fuel oil; and low hazard chemical products comprising liquid bulk vegetable oils. Its customers include trading houses, mining companies, industrial manufacturing companies, and oil companies, as well as traders of grains, steel, and forestry products. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Singapore. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd.(NasdaqGS:GRIN) operates independently of Grindrod Limited as of June 18, 2018.