Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) Reaches $3.07 After 5.00% Up Move; John Laing Group plc (LON:JLG) Had 1 Analysts Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering John Laing Group Plc (LON:JLG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. John Laing Group Plc has GBX 451 highest and GBX 389 lowest target. GBX 414.67’s average target is 10.82% above currents GBX 374.2 stock price. John Laing Group Plc had 8 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by HSBC given on Thursday, March 7. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 5 by Peel Hunt. The company was upgraded on Monday, April 1 by RBC Capital Markets. See John Laing Group plc (LON:JLG) latest ratings:

29/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 451.00 Maintain

02/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal Weight New Target: GBX 430.00 Initiates Starts

05/06/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 451.00 Maintain

03/04/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 451.00 Maintain

01/04/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 330.00 New Target: GBX 425.00 Upgrade

27/03/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 451.00 Maintain

07/03/2019 Broker: HSBC Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 358.00 New Target: GBX 389.00 Downgrade

05/03/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 400.00 New Target: GBX 451.00 Maintain

The stock of Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.66% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3.07. About 136,939 shares traded. Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) has declined 24.60% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.60% the S&P500. Some Historical DSX News: 27/03/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING REPORTS TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V ALIKI; 22/03/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – GROSS CHARTER RATE IS US$21,000 PER DAY, MINUS A 5% COMMISSION PAID TO THIRD PARTIES; 18/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING – FOR M/V SANTA BARBARA, CHARTER PERIOD EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON APRIL 24, 2018; 07/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – CHARTER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON MAY 9, 2018; 09/03/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING CONTRACT FOR M/V CALIPSO W/ GLENCORE AGRICULTURE; 04/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – CHARTER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON APRIL 17, 2018; 18/04/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Direct Continuation of Time Charter Contract for m/v Santa Barbara With Cargill and a New Time Ch; 18/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING EXTENDS TIME CHARTER WITH CARGILL; 10/04/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Melia With United; 07/05/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Houston With SwissMarineThe move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $302.82 million company. It was reported on Aug, 15 by Barchart.com. We have $3.22 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:DSX worth $15.14M more.

The stock decreased 0.64% or GBX 2.4 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 374.2. About 362,615 shares traded. John Laing Group plc (LON:JLG) has 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More news for John Laing Group plc (LON:JLG) were recently published by: Forbes.com, which released: “John Laing Environmental Fund Ups Renewable Energy Stakes Via $65M Raise – Forbes” on October 15, 2018. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “Investors Who Bought Avon Rubber (LON:AVON) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 114% – Yahoo Finance” and published on May 29, 2019 is yet another important article.

John Laing Group plc, an investment holding company, originates, invests in, and manages greenfield infrastructure projects. The company has market cap of 1.85 billion GBP. It operates through Primary Investment, Secondary Investment, and Asset Management divisions. It has a 6 P/E ratio. The firm originates, invests in, and manages social, transport, and environmental infrastructure projects under government backed public-private partnership programs in the Asia Pacific, North America, Contiental Europe, and the United Kingdom; and invests in and manages solar PV parks, onshore and offshore wind farm projects, and biomass plants in the United Kingdom, Irish, French, German, Swedish, and Australian markets.

More notable recent Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Insiders Own Lots Of Shares In Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Baltic Dry Index breaks over 2K – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Diana Shipping (DSX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “(BDRY), Diana Shipping inc. (NYSE:DSX) – How To Go “Straight To The Freight” When Betting On Dry Bulk – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Preliminary Results of Self Tender Offer for Shares of Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 26, 2019.