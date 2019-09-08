Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) and Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Comparison side by side

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) and Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) compete against each other in the Shipping sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diana Shipping Inc. 3 1.41 N/A 0.17 19.94 Scorpio Tankers Inc. 24 2.42 N/A -4.62 0.00

Demonstrates Diana Shipping Inc. and Scorpio Tankers Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Diana Shipping Inc. and Scorpio Tankers Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diana Shipping Inc. 0.00% 2.7% 1.4% Scorpio Tankers Inc. 0.00% -8.4% -3.1%

Risk & Volatility

Diana Shipping Inc. is 0.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1 beta. Competitively, Scorpio Tankers Inc.’s beta is 1.05 which is 5.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Diana Shipping Inc. and Scorpio Tankers Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Diana Shipping Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Scorpio Tankers Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Scorpio Tankers Inc.’s consensus target price is $33, while its potential upside is 11.83%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Diana Shipping Inc. and Scorpio Tankers Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 40.3% and 57.2%. About 17.8% of Diana Shipping Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% are Scorpio Tankers Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diana Shipping Inc. -9.32% -3.5% 2.8% 12.59% -24.6% 4.09% Scorpio Tankers Inc. -8.74% -13.24% 0.96% 32.98% 21.34% 48.92%

For the past year Diana Shipping Inc. was less bullish than Scorpio Tankers Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Scorpio Tankers Inc. beats Diana Shipping Inc.

Diana Shipping Inc. provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as steel products, cement, and fertilizers through its ownership of dry bulk vessels worldwide. It operates a fleet of 48 dry bulk vessels comprising 23 Panamax, 4 Kamsarmax, 3 Post-Panamax, 14 Capesize, and 4 Newcastlemax vessels. The company was formerly known as Diana Shipping Investments Corp. and changed its name to Diana Shipping Inc. in February 2005. Diana Shipping Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Athens, Greece.

Scorpio Tankers Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 15, 2017, it owned 78 tankers comprising 22 LR2 tankers, 14 Handymax tankers, and 42 MR tankers with an average age of approximately 2.3 years; and 19 time chartered-in tankers, including 9 Handymax, 8 MR, 1 LR1, and 1 LR2 tankers. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Monaco.